'A Star Is Born' Co-Stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sang Oscar-Nominated 'Shallow' Live in Vegas

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang an pivotal song from their movie, A Star is Born, live for the first time in Las Vegas.

On Saturday night, the performers surprised the audience of Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency show, “Enigma,” with a performance of the popular song “Shallow.” Lady Gaga, who co-wrote the song, played the piano as she belted out the song beside Cooper.

The performance comes during what has already been a busy award season for the actors. “Shallow” won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and was nominated for an Academy Award for the same prize. The actors and the film were nominated for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture in both the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Critics have often remarked that Lady Gaga’s remarkable voice gives the song its power.

“To have a voice like that in a song that you write is a dream come true,” said songwriter Natalie Hemby, one of the song’s co-writers.

Lady Gaga’s voice is also expected to help make her Vegas residency wildly successful. Experts say that the show is likely to be the highest-earning artist residency in the city on record.

Watch the full duet below:

