Road Rage Incident Leaves Man Clinging to SUV Driving Down Massachusetts Highway

A road rage incident left a man clinging to the hood of an SUV zooming down a Massachusetts highway on Friday, reports say.

The mayhem began when the drivers Richard Kamrowski, 65, and Mark Fitzgerald, 37, got into a minor accident on the Massachusetts Turnpike shortly before 4:40 p.m., WBZ-TV, CBS Channel 4 Boston reported.

Kamrowki told WBZ that Fitzgerald had swerved his Infiniti SUV into his lane, bumping his car. Kamrowki tried to get him to stop, but Fitzgerald kept driving away.

Frustrated, Kamrowski leapt onto the hood of the SUV – but that didn’t stop Fitzgerald, who continued to drive down the turnpike, sometimes reaching high speeds.

“I thought he was going to run over me,” Kamrowski told WBZ. “I just kept telling him to ‘stop the car, stop the car’ and he wouldn’t stop.”

Stunned onlookers took recorded the pair as they sped down the highway. Fitzgerald slows down and speeds up, appearing to try to shake Kamrowki off, while Kamrowski called 911 from the hood of the car.

“I don’t think he stopped. He kept going fast, slow, fast, slow tried to get me to slide off,” Kamrowkski said to WBZ.

Fitzgerald drove about three miles before other vehicles blocked off the roadway. One of the other drivers pulled out a gun and forced Fitzgerald to exit his SUV.

Police arrived on the scene soon afterwards. Troopers forced the man carrying a gun to get to the ground, but he was not charged.

Both Fitzgerald and Kamrowski were arrested. Fitzgerald was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and Kamrowski was charged with disorderly conduct.

Somehow, no one was injured in the incident.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.