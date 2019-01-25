Mike Pompeo Names Hawkish Former Republican Official to Run Venezuela Policy
European Union Foreign Affairs and Security Policy chief Javier Solana, right, shakes hands with a member of the US National Security Council Elliot Abrams, left, prior to their meeting at the EU Council building in Brussels, Belgium on Nov. 22, 2006. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named Abrams on Jan. 25, 2019 to handle the U.S. policy towards Venezuela after relations were broken due to the presidential elections.
Thierry Charlier—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By MATTHEW LEE / AP
5:21 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named a hawkish former Republican official to handle U.S. policy toward Venezuela.

The appointment of Elliot Abrams follows the Trump administration’s decision this week to recognize the leader of Venezuela’s parliament as the country’s legitimate leader and call for President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Abrams served in top White House and State Department jobs under all Republican presidents since Ronald Reagan. He was considered for deputy secretary of state after President Donald Trump’s election but was reportedly rejected over alleged criticism he made of Trump.

In his previous government roles, Abrams was known as a hawk on Latin America and played a role in the Iran-Contra affair. He was convicted of withholding information from Congress during the Iran-Contra investigation but later pardoned.

