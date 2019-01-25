Mitch McConnell Says Senate Will Pass Bill to End Shutdown

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will pass legislation on Friday that’s intended to reopen the government after a record-long 35 day shutdown.

McConnell says he knows “the pain that this episode has caused” across the country. The Kentucky Republican says federal workers who have gone without pay “deserve this resolution.”

President Donald Trump has agreed to a fund the government for three weeks, through Feb. 15. Negotiations continue on his demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico.

McConnell says he hopes there will be “good-faith negotiations” in the coming weeks to settle differences on border security.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats oppose the billions of dollars Trump wants to build the wall, but do agree on other ways to secure the border. He says that “bodes well for coming to an eventual agreement.”

