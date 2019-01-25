Mitch McConnell Says Senate Will Pass Bill to End Shutdown

By Associated Press
3:42 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will pass legislation on Friday that’s intended to reopen the government after a record-long 35 day shutdown.

McConnell says he knows “the pain that this episode has caused” across the country. The Kentucky Republican says federal workers who have gone without pay “deserve this resolution.”

President Donald Trump has agreed to a fund the government for three weeks, through Feb. 15. Negotiations continue on his demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico.

McConnell says he hopes there will be “good-faith negotiations” in the coming weeks to settle differences on border security.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats oppose the billions of dollars Trump wants to build the wall, but do agree on other ways to secure the border. He says that “bodes well for coming to an eventual agreement.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE