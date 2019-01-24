Hawaii's Tulsi Gabbard Formally Launches Her 2020 Presidential Campaign
U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gabbard formally announced her candidacy on Thursday.
Aaron P. Bernstein—Getty Images
By AUDREY McAVOY / AP
5:40 PM EST

(HONOLULU) — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is formally launching her campaign for president.

The 37-year-old on Thursday announced she would seek the nation’s highest office with a video posted on her website.

She joins a growing field of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination. U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro recently announced a bid, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Kamala Harris of California say they are running.

Gabbard has represented suburban Honolulu and rural Hawaii in the U.S. House since 2013. She is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard.

She was an early supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the last presidential campaign.

