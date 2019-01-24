Pizza Hut is taking a page out of IHOP’s — or should we say IHOb’s — book ahead of Super Bowl LII. Leading up to the 2019 Super Bowl championship matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, the pizza chain has temporarily changed its name to “Pizza Hut Hut” both online and at a Pizza Hut location in Atlanta.

Pizza Hut’s new moniker seems to signal a major marketing push intended to get customers excited for the NFL’s biggest game of the year, which Pizza Hut now officially sponsors.

“The Super Bowl is the biggest day of the year for the NFL and for our business,” said Pizza Hut chief brand officer Marianne Radley, according to USA Today. “If you’re not [a sponsor], you have to dance around saying, ‘Super Bowl.’ Now, we can shout it from the rooftops.”

That’s not to say the name change isn’t a bit corny though.

