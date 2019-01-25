5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Julia Michaels has made a career out of being deeply honest about the interior workings of her mind. “Anxiety,” off of Michaels’s new EP Inner Monologue Part 1, is a singsong track that reveals more than ever about the humdrum, everyday challenges of dealing with, well, anxiety. “My friends, they wanna take me to the movies,” she sings, “I tell ’em to f–k off, I’m holding hands with my depression.” Selena Gomez, for whom Michaels has written before, joins her halfway through with an equally unfiltered take on the subject. The bones of the song — pleasantly scratchy guitar and a bright melody — are upbeat enough, but Gomez and Michaels imbue their feather-light vocals with enough uncertainty and pain to drive the point home.