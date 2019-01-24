Viktor & Rolf let their gowns do the talking when they sent meme-inspired couture down the runway on Wednesday for their appropriately named “Fashion Statements” collection in Paris.

The 17 looks in the collection were colorful, confectionary creations made of tulle and embellished with messages inspired by meme-culture, the Internet and the seeming proliferation of statement or slogan fashion in recent years. “I’m not shy I just don’t like you” is the cheeky caption emblazoned on a voluminous white gown, while a larger-than-life dress constructed out of blue and white tulle ruffles declared an emphatic “NO” in bright red letters taking up nearly half the front of the garment.

This isn’t the first time that high fashion has taken inspiration from the Instagram generation; one only need look so far as Vetements’ seemingly endless trolling of the industry with their takes on viral pop culture or Maison Margiela’s selfie stick shoes to see the Internet’s influence.

As might be expected, the flashy and playful designs resonated with the very demographic that inspired it, with many taking to the Internet to sound off on what their favorite looks — and slogans — from the pithy and beautiful collection were. While some had jokes, others found that the messages resonated with them a little too much. One thing was for certain, however — there was definitely a gown for every mood.

See the best responses to the Viktor & Rolf 2019 couture collection below.

