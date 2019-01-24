Kidnapping Survivor Jayme Closs Will Receive $25,000 Reward Offered for Her Rescue
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Closs escaped her kidnapper on Jan. 11, 2019 and the company her parents worked for, Jenni-O, announced on Jan. 24, 2019 that they will donate the reward money they offered, $25,000 to Closs herself.
Jerry Holt—AP
By Associated Press
11:48 AM EST

(BARRON, Wis.) — Turkey products company Jennie-O says it will donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they’re working with law enforcement to get Jennie-O’s share of the reward to Jayme.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme’s current and future needs.

It’s not clear what the FBI will do with the $25,000 it offered. Details on FBI rewards are generally not disclosed.

