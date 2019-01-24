Is any Game of Thrones fan truly prepared for the show’s end? According to Maisie Williams, the answer to that question is a pretty resounding “no.”

In an interview with Sky News that was published on Thursday, Williams —who plays Arya Stark on the HBO drama — seemed to hint that Game of Thrones season 8 may leave viewers feeling less than contented when the end credits roll. And while she didn’t offer any specific details about Arya’s fate, we can only imagine what’s in store for everyone’s favorite faceless assassin in Game of Thrones‘ final six episodes.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends],” Williams told Sky News. “I don’t think anyone wants it to end but I’m really proud of this final season.”

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

