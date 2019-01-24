Even Matt Damon is not immune from traveling woes like lost luggage. The Oscar winner revealed on Tuesday during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he was currently wearing a borrowed suit from his Water.Org and WaterEquity co-founder Gary White because his luggage was lost by Swiss Air.

“The relationship has developed to the point where I’m wearing Gary’s clothes right now, because Swiss Air lost my bag, so we’ve come a long way,” Damon joked during an appearance with Bloomberg in Davos.

Damon and White co-founded Water.org in 2009, as a merger between WaterPartners, an organization co-founded by White and H20 Africa, an organization co-founded by Damon. While at Davos, Damon stressed the importance of their organization’s goal to ensure clean and safe water around the world: “You can’t solve any of these problems we’re talking about today – gender equality, climate changes, all these things, water touches all of them. And extreme poverty.”

According to Business Insider, Swiss Air confirmed that they were working to “successfully resolve” the lost luggage issue.

Watch the full appearance below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.