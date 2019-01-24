Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Mark Zuckerberg Served Him Goat He Killed ‘With a Laser Gun and Then the Knife'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey described being served a nearly raw goat that Mark Zuckerberg had killed himself in a wide-ranging interview in which he addressed his controversial trip to Myanmar and admitted he always identified with the man behind the curtain in Wizard of Oz.

When asked about his “most memorable encounter” with the Facebook founder, Dorsey told Rolling Stone, “Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing.”

“He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat,” Dorsey continued, adding, “He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife.”

Dorsey then said Zuckerberg told him that they were having only goat and salad for dinner. When the goat came out of the oven “it was cold.”

He added: “I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”

Dorsey later joked about the story, when Twitter’s official account tweeted a goat emoji. Dorsey responded with a salad emoji.

Dorsey also responded to questions about his recent trip to Myanmar, where he took part in a silent-meditation retreat.

A series of tweets released by the Twitter founder praising the country and encouraging others to visit were met with criticism online, with Dorsey accused of being ‘politically tone-deaf’ for failing to acknowledge the alleged genocide perpetrated against the Rohingya people by the government. Dorsey, though, seemed unfazed, reiterating that he will return to Myanmar next year, “I do intend to talk with more people about what’s happening in the area and any ways I could help. You have to start somewhere. It’s a country that I care deeply about.”

“I think we need to face the things that are unpleasant. I did talk to people about it. I went to Ferguson [Missouri], and a bunch of people told me not to go there too. We have to face these things,” he said.

Dorsey, by his own admission, was something of a renegade in his youth. After falling in love with punk culture and its questioning of “the system,” Dorsey worked as a bouncer in his hometown of St. Louis, attending gigs and listening to his favorite band at the time, Flipper. Then coding took over.

“I got lost in [coding] constantly because you were so much in your head all the time. It affects your dreams. You start programming in your dreams. You can actually control your dreams,” he said.

He also talked about his position as head of one of the biggest social networks in the world.

“I never wanted to be an entrepreneur. I never wanted to be CEO. I never wanted to be a public figure,” he said. “I love being behind the scenes. The character I loved most in The Wizard of Oz was the wizard. ’Cause he was behind the curtain.”

