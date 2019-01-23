Nancy Pelosi Is Postponing Trump's State of the Union Address Until Shutdown Ends
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol on Jan. 23, 2019. After receiving a letter from President Trump saying he was going to deliver the State of the Union address on schedule, Speaker Pelosi sent him a letter saying she is postponing the address.
Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
By Associated Press
3:17 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially postponing President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address until the government is fully reopened.

The California Democrat told Trump in a letter Wednesday the Democratic-controlled House won’t pass the required measure for him to give the nationally televised speech from the House floor.

Pelosi acted just hours after Trump notified her that he was planning to deliver the speech next Tuesday in line with her original invitation.

Pelosi’s moves have left the White House scrambling to devise an alternative plan for the speech, which is one of the president’s top opportunities to lay out his agenda to the public.

Pelosi said “I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened.”

