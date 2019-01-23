A Russian commercial flight heading for Moscow made an emergency landing Tuesday after a drunk man attempted to hijack the plane, CNN reports.
According to Aeroflot, all passengers and crew safely deplaned the Boeing 737-8LJ safely in the western Siberian town of Khanty-Mansiy, and the suspect was detained.
Some 15 minutes after departing from the Siberian city of Surgut (at 12:55pm Moscow time), Aeroflot flight SU1515 changed course due to the demands of a passenger, according to FlightRadar24.
According to state news agency TASS, local law enforcement said the passenger was intoxicated, CNN reports.
Aeroflot said it arranged a reserve aircraft to take passengers on to Moscow.