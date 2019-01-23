A Russian commercial flight heading for Moscow made an emergency landing Tuesday after a drunk man attempted to hijack the plane, CNN reports.

According to Aeroflot, all passengers and crew safely deplaned the Boeing 737-8LJ safely in the western Siberian town of Khanty-Mansiy, and the suspect was detained.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Some 15 minutes after departing from the Siberian city of Surgut (at 12:55pm Moscow time), Aeroflot flight SU1515 changed course due to the demands of a passenger, according to FlightRadar24.

According to state news agency TASS, local law enforcement said the passenger was intoxicated, CNN reports.

Aeroflot said it arranged a reserve aircraft to take passengers on to Moscow.

Write to Casey Quackenbush at casey.quackenbush@timeinc.com.