A Russian Plane Had to Make an Emergency Landing After a Drunk Passenger Tried to Hijack It

A Russian commercial flight heading for Moscow made an emergency landing Tuesday after a drunk man attempted to hijack the plane, CNN reports.

According to Aeroflot, all passengers and crew safely deplaned the Boeing 737-8LJ safely in the western Siberian town of Khanty-Mansiy, and the suspect was detained.

Some 15 minutes after departing from the Siberian city of Surgut (at 12:55pm Moscow time), Aeroflot flight SU1515 changed course due to the demands of a passenger, according to FlightRadar24.

According to state news agency TASS, local law enforcement said the passenger was intoxicated, CNN reports.

Aeroflot said it arranged a reserve aircraft to take passengers on to Moscow.

