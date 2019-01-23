Software Maker Oracle Is Accused of Grossly Underpaying Women and Minority Employees
The Oracle Corporation local offices in Bucharest, Romania on July 26, 2018.
Jaap Arriens—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:45 PM EST

(SAN FRANCISCO) — U.S. government regulators are accusing software maker Oracle of engaging in discriminatory practices that resulted in thousands of its women, black and Asian employees being underpaid by more than $400 million.

The allegations emerged Tuesday in a filing made in a two-year-old case that is being pursued by a part of the U.S. Labor Department that examines the pay practices of government contractors. The agency estimates Oracle has government contracts worth about $100 million annually.

The filing cites evidence that Oracle underpaid women and ethnic minorities for similar work done by white men by as much 25%. The alleged practices affected more than 5,000 women, more than 11,000 Asians and fewer than 30 blacks from 2013 through 2016.

Oracle declined to comment.

