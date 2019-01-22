Trump Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Quickly Rule on Including Citizenship Question on 2020 Census
The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Jan. 22, 2019. The Trump administration said it will appeal directly to the highest court about including a question about citizenship on the 2020 census. This means the ruling will bypass lower courts.
Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:24 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration says it will appeal directly to the Supreme Court to be allowed to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, bypassing the court of appeals and seeking a final ruling by the end of June.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco says in court papers filed Tuesday that the fast turnaround is necessary if census questionnaires are to be printed in time.

A week ago, a federal judge blocked the administration from asking about citizenship on the upcoming census.

The court only rarely grants such speedy review. Francisco says the justices should hear arguments in April or a special session in May.

