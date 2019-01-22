A U.S. Service Member Was Killed by Enemy Fire in Afghanistan, Military Confirms

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. military says an American service member has been killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan.

A military statement says the incident is under investigation, and details were not released. The statement issued Tuesday did not name the service member or the branch of the military, pending notification of the family.

News of the death came the same day that a suicide bombing attack by the Taliban on an Afghan military base in eastern Maidan Wardak province killed at least 45 people and wounded as many as 70 others.

