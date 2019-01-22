Los Angeles Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Contract Deal to End First Strike in 30 Years
Educators rally as a strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District entered its fifth day outside City Hall in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2019.
Damian Dovarganes—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
1:21 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — Contentious contract negotiations have resulted in a tentative deal between Los Angeles school officials and the teachers union that will allow striking educators to return to classrooms on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the deal Tuesday. He says it requires the approval of the teachers and the Board of Education.

Tens of thousands of members of United Teachers Los Angeles walked off the job Jan. 14 for the first time in 30 years.

Schools stayed open, staffed by a skeleton crew of substitute teachers and administrators.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is projecting a half-billion-dollar deficit this budget year and has billions obligated for pension payments and health coverage for retired teachers.

