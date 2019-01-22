As the nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, Roma star Yalitza Aparicio understandably couldn’t hold back her excitement over her Best Actress nod.

Aparicio — who plays Cleo, a character based on director Alfonso Cuarón’s childhood nanny, in the Best Picture-nominated film — took to Twitter to share a video of the moment she learned she had received an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“I was extremely happy when I woke up very early today (local time),” Aparicio, who had no acting experience prior to Roma, captioned the clip. “I was not expecting to receive this news. Thank you Ale A. Garcia and @marielmmayorga for waking me up.”

Roma and The Favourite lead the 2019 Oscar Ballot with 10 nominations each. Both Cuarón and Aparicio’s co-star Marina De Tavira received nods for Best Director and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

“Yalitza is the heart of Roma,” Cuarón told ET earlier this month. “It’s a film that without the presence of Yalitza and the performance of Yalitza, it wouldn’t work. This film in many ways, in my life, has been a before and after. So, Yalitza is very important in my life.”

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.