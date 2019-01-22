Police are looking for answers after a man drove a mini excavator through the front door of a Travelodge in Liverpool, England in what was reportedly a fight over unpaid wages.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred at the Liverpool Innovation Park on Monday afternoon. Construction workers still working at the site were “gobsmacked” when “some idiot in a mini digger” plowed through the door and lobby of the nearly finished hotel, according to a witness who spoke to the Press Association, as reported by the BBC. The dramatic video shows the orange digger plowing through the facade, knocking out the glass doors, and ripping down the frame. Luckily no one was seriously hurt in the melee, which went on for “a good 20 or 30 minute”, although, according to a police report, one man was treated for eye irritation caused by exposure to diesel.

In another video of the incident, taken from a different angle, the person driving the digger appears to be yelling, “All you had to do was pay me my f—ing £600!”

The driver abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot, as seen in another video, but police have tracked him down and plan to interview him.

