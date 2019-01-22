Stephen Colbert didn’t hesitate to call out Vice President Mike Pence for comparing Donald Trump to Martin Luther King Jr.

Following Pence’s attempt to use a line from King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech to garner supper for Trump’s proposed border wall during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face The Nation,” Colbert denounced the vice president’s remarks by invoking a different MLK quote.

“MLK weighed in on border walls, Mr. Vice President, when he visited East Berlin and said, ‘For here on either side of the wall are God’s children and no man-made barrier can obliterate that fact,'” the Late Show host countered.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s son, Martin Luther King III, also slammed the vice president’s comparison while speaking at a Monday National Action Network breakfast honoring MLK. “Now, Martin Luther King Jr. was a bridge builder, not a wall builder,” he said. “Martin Luther King Jr. would say love, not hate, will make America great.”

Watch the full Colbert clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.