The high fashion at the 2019 Chanel haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday was only rivaled by the sky-high hairstyle models sported along with bright, dramatic eye and lip makeup.

Models took to the storied French fashion house‘s runway at the Grand Palais to show a couture collection that invoked a Mediterranean getaway, from the Italian villa and pool backdrop to the grand bridal finale, where model Vittoria Ceretti closed out the show in a bedazzled one-piece swimsuit and matching swim cap and wedding veil.

The highlight of the show, however, may have been the sizable and teased updos that draw to mind both Rococo beauty and the bold, brash look of the ’80s. On his personal Instagram, the show’s lead hair stylist, Sam McKnight said that the look was inspired by “18th century romance with an nod to Eighties style icons.” McKnight also revealed via Instagram that it was specifically David Bowie’s style during the era of the Blitz kids that inspired him to create this ultra-voluminous look. See this edgy runway hair for yourself below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.