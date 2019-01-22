BTS fans mean business. The K-pop supergroup‘s followers aren’t afraid to show their loyalty to the seven-member squad — especially not this Twitter user, identified as Molly, who decided to reaffirm her devotion by pulling a prank on her dad, who is significantly less enthusiastic about the band than her.

“My dad left on a business trip claiming he needed a break from BTS and Jimin,” she wrote on Twitter, “so I made sure that when he gets home he will see Jimin’s face everywhere he goes.”

With that in mind, she decided to paste up photos of Jimin, her favorite of BTS’s seven members, all over the house. From light switches to the toilet to the inside of the refrigerator, she made sure to cover her bases with Jimin images.

So when her dad returned home, he naturally ended up discovering Jimin all over the house. She documented his disbelieving reactions, sharing the videos on Twitter as he slowly began to understand the depth of her passion for BTS.

Since BTS’s fans, also called ARMY, are nothing if not supportive of their own, her prank has quickly gone viral. Parents: watch out, as plenty of fans may be taking note of this tactic of displaying their love of the group.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.