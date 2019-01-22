Not everyone sees how to write the letter x the same way.

The internet can rarely agree on anything, case in point: the dress, Yanny and Laurel, and what color tennis balls are. But now the internet is a house divided over how correctly draw the letter x.

Twitter users were engaged in something of a spirited discussion over the all-important letter writing method after the Twitter user Kasey Ehrgott recently posted a photo depicting a host of ways a person could approach the task. The photo illustrated a grand total of eight different ways to pencil in the consonant, which plays a crucial role in contracts, treasure maps, and tic tac toe boards everywhere.

Needless to say citizens of the world quickly took to the internet to voice their opinions on the important matter. Her original query had 70,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Seven was a popular approach, but it’s not the only way.

Ehrgott later noted that there seemed to be a camp of Americans who insisted 5 and 8 were the only ways, while across the pond, English writers favored 5 and 6. People had strong feelings about which number they were, including the original tweeter herself.

See some reactions about how to write the letter x below.

