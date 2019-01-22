1 Person Was Shot at a Chicago Mall. Police Are Searching for the Suspect
Police work a crime scene.
kali9—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Associated Press
Updated: January 21, 2019 9:58 PM ET | Originally published: January 22, 2019

(ORLAND PARK, Ill.) — Authorities say a man was critically wounded in a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, and the suspect remains at large.

Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy tells WBBM-AM the 19-year-old man was shot in the center of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store Monday evening.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell said at a brief news conference that the shooter remains at large and was believed to have fled from the mall area. Mitchell says investigators don’t know a motive for the shooting but called it an “isolated incident.”

Police departments from several neighboring towns responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE