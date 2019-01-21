Cosmetics brand Avon has pulled an advertisement for an anti-cellulite product after The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil’s viral criticism.

The British actress Jameela Jamil, who plays Tahani on The Good Place, took to Twitter to call attention to the image and its message.

The advertisement appeared to be for the United Kingdom-based brand’s Smooth Moves Naked Proof product, a cooling gel that is meant to reduce the appearance of cellulite. “Dimples are cute on your face,” the advertisement reads. “Not on your thighs.”

Jamil posted a series of tweets voicing her frustration with the ad on Saturday, calling on the cosmetics giant to stop producing this kind of content.

Avon UK told HuffPost that the ad was placed in a brochure targeted for North American shoppers, and the brand’s American outpost, Avon USA, apologized for the advertisement on Twitter on Sunday.

“We messed up,” the tweet reads. “We want to let you know that we are working diligently to remove this messaging from our marketing materials moving forward.” The brand also told HuffPost in a statement that it seeks “to celebrate women and their power.”

Jamil has been vocal on Twitter in the past with her opinions on weight-loss products and recently published an op-ed for the BBC, which pushed for it to be illegal to airbrush of women’s bodies in images. She also runs an Instagram account and accompanying community project whose mission is to make people “feel valuable and see how amazing we are beyond the flesh in our bones,” according to the Instagram page’s description.

The actress responded to Avon’s denouncing the ad, saying that the brand’s apology was “progress.”

Avon did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on this story.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.