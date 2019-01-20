Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Insulted Cardi B's Intelligence and Sparked an All-Out Twitter Feud

Rap star Carbi B clapped back at a conservative political commentator who insulted her intelligence on Twitter, launching a viral tete-a-tete.

Cardi B, the first female rapper to have multiple number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, posted a video on Thursday complaining that President Donald Trump had ordered federal employees to work without pay. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who is known for her incendiary style, tweeted sarcastically, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest political mind to endorse the Democrats! HA!”

Cardi B did not acknowledge Lahren’s message for several days, but continued tweeting political images, including of posters from Saturday’s Women’s March which quoted her.

Then early on Sunday morning, she directly addressed Lahren, tweeting, “Leave me alone, I will dog walk you.”

Cardi B’s response, at the time of this writing, has collected over 500,000 likes and over 100,000 retweets.

A few hours later, Lahren doubled down on insulting the rapper, calling Carbi B’s commentary “moronic.”

Cardi B responded that Lahren is proving her point.

Many of Cardi B’s Twitter followers immediately lined up to support her – including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who pointed out her and Cardi B’s shared Bronx roots.

Soon afterward, Lahren fired off tweets accusing Cardi B of inciting violence, but other Twitter users responded that she was “playing the victim” when she had actually started the fight.

Cardi B also discussed the controversy live on Instagram on Sunday, saying that she was frustrated that people were judging her based on the way she talks, People reported. She said that she has always enjoyed following politics and enjoys reading about world history.

“A lot of people think I’m dumb, think I’m ghetto because of the way I talk… but just because I’m that it doesn’t make me dumb and one thing I really want y’all to understand about me, I’m a very passionate person when it comes to history and when it comes to political things, and I always been like that,” Cardi B said, according to People.

Cardi B has expressed her love of politics in the past. Last April, she told the magazine GQ, “I love government. I’m obsessed with Presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.