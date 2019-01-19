Even Roger Federer Needed His Security Pass at the Australian Open
Rpger Federer (SUI) during day five match of the 2019 Australian Open on Jan. 18, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. A video of him when viral at the Grand Slam when he was stopped by security for not having a pass.
Icon Sportswire—Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:39 AM EST

(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Maybe Roger Federer isn’t as famous as we thought.

Turns out that even he must carry his tournament ID to get where he’s try to go at the Australian Open.

Rules are rules, after all.

So what if Federer is a six-time champion at Melbourne Park … the owner of 20 Grand Slam titles in all … a man who’s spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other … and one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet?

A video showing Federer stopped by a security guard in a hallway outside a locker room at the Grand Slam tournament made the rounds on Twitter on Saturday, drawing a mix of amazement and amusement.

In the clip, the guard is seen indicating to Federer that he was missing his Australian Open accreditation pass. Players, coaches, officials, members of the media and others are given lanyards with badges that have a name, a photo, tournament role and a bar code that can be scanned at security checkpoints.

Federer didn’t argue. He stood patiently, waiting until he was joined by members of his entourage. That’s when he was allowed to proceed and go through the door.

Saturday was a practice day for Federer at Melbourne Park.

He is scheduled to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Sunday.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE