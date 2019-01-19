Former President George W. Bush made his feelings on the partial government shutdown known Friday with hand-delivered pizza to his secret service personnel as they continue to work without pay.

Bush’s Instagram account posted an image of him carrying pizza boxes to secret service agents and expressed his and former first Lady Laura Bush’s appreciation for the agents and other federal employees.

″@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck,” he posted. “And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them.”

Now in its 28th day, the shutdown is the longest in U.S history.

Bush also urged politicians to come together to put an end to the shutdown.

“It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together and end this shutdown.” he posted.

The partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22, after Democrats refused to fulfill President Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump is expected to make an announcement on Saturday afternoon regarding the shutdown.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.