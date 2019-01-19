Special Counsel's Office Issues Rare Statement Disputing Report Claiming Trump Told Cohen to Lie to Congress
FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on oversight of the FBI.
Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
By Associated Press
7:58 PM EST

The special counsel’s office has issued a rare public statement disputing the accuracy of a news report saying that President Donald Trump told his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

The statement by Robert Mueller’s office on Friday night doesn’t cite any specific errors.

Spokesman Peter Carr says, “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”

