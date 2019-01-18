5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Ariana Grande shows off in great style on “7 rings,” an already-record-breaking new single (and accompanying music video, drenched in glowing purples and pinks and sparkling with tableaus featuring champagne towers and oversized furs). We may not have been expecting that a R&B-meets-trap remix of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music was what 2019 had in store, but we are all pawns in Grande’s great game of pop domination. As for the song itself? “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” is already one of Grande’s — and the year’s — most referenced lines, making waves on social media and delivered with her signature feathery-light touch. According to Ariana, capitalism is hot again.