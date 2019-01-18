You know what they say about seeing just the tip of the iceberg. Well, sometimes that applies to snowmen, too — at least, that’s the lesson an unlucky vandal learned this week after attempting to take down a 9-foot-tall snowman in Petersburg, Kentucky.

Area resident Cody Lutz built the giant snowman, christened Frosty Stumps, with his fiancée and her sister after the area experienced a hefty bit of snow. They decided to use a huge stump as the base of their creation, giving it a solid foundation from which they then established its impressive height, as documented by Lutz on Facebook.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

For some reason, a snowman-hating passerby decided that Frosty Stumps was not meant for this world, and — based on the tire tracks visible in the snow — made a beeline for the big guy, trying to drive right through it. Instead, the vandal was summarily stopped by the hidden stump in its base. “Life is hard, but it’s much harder when you’re stupid,” Lutz commented on his Facebook post about the failed attempt at taking down his creation.

“Instant Karma!” Lutz told local news about the incident. “It’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty.”

And we all learn never to look at a snowman the same way again — because you just never know what he might be hiding.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.