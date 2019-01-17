President Trump Cancels U.S. Delegation's Upcoming Trip to Davos, Citing Shutdown

President Donald Trump has canceled the U.S. delegation’s trip later this month to an economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

It was the latest development in Thursday’s back-and-forth over whether lawmakers and Trump administration officials should travel during the partial government shutdown.

Earlier, Trump postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Afghanistan. That was in response to Pelosi asking Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation — set for Jan. 29 — until the government reopens.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that out of consideration for the 800,000 federal workers not getting paid, the president has nixed his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum. Trump had earlier pulled out of attending the forum because of the shutdown.

