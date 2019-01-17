Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Defense Lawyer Is Leaving Mogul's Rape Case
Harvey Weinstein arrives with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman for a court hearing at New York Criminal Court, on Dec. 20, 2018 in New York City. On Jan. 17, 2019 it was announced that Brafman is leaving Weinstein's case.
Spencer Platt—Getty Images
By MICHAEL R. SISAK / AP
5:15 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein’s high-profile criminal defense lawyer is leaving the movie producer’s rape case weeks after failing to get the charges dismissed.

Benjamin Brafman filed court papers on Thursday asking to withdraw as Weinstein’s lawyer. The filing came after a week of speculation about his involvement in the case.

A judge must still approve the move.

Weinstein and Brafman said in a joint statement that their split was amicable.

Brafman has advocated for Weinstein in and out of the courtroom.

He won a victory in October when prosecutors dropped part of the case after evidence surfaced that a police detective had coached a witness.

But he was disappointed last month when a judge rejected his push to throw out the rest of the case.

Weinstein’s trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

