The Australian Open is still going on, but the tennis competition already has a clear winner—Qai Qai.

Qai Qai is not a tennis upstart destined to be the next Naomi Osaka or Sloane Stephens or even the next Venus or Serena Williams. Instead, Qai Qai is a doll owned by Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and she has become the talk of the Open thanks to a series of excellent, hilarious Instagram photos featuring the doll watching the tennis action from a prime spot at the Rod Laver Arena.

Qai Qai even come up at press conference Williams held after a match, where she explained why she chose the doll for her daughter. “I wanted her to have a black doll,” she said during a press conference. “Growing up, I didn’t have that many opportunities to have black dolls.” Adding, “I definitely want to always teach her love and teach her just basic human — humans should always have love for each other, no matter what color they are.”

Qai Qai has already amassed over 91,000 followers on Instagram on the account, Real Qai Qai. One shot shows the doll on the sideline standing in a chair with her own name emblazoned on the back as Williams waits for a ball.

Anther shows Qai Qai cheering on Williams in a doubles match, with Qai Qai

In another photo, the doll asks Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who has designed uniforms for Williams, to send her a pair of shoes in her side. “These shoes are too big to fill,” the caption read. “Please send smaller size addressed to ‘QAI QAI’.”

Another features the doll courtside, arms raised, as Williams readies a serve.

Someone even let Qai Qai behind the camera at the Melbourne stadium, with the doll asking in the caption, “Anyone know how this thing works?”

As for who is posting the photos, Alexis’s father and Qai Qai’s grandad Ohanian seems to have admitted to being behind at least of the posts, but noted on Twitter that he “lost the login.”

