Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison in December after pleading guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and making false financial statements. But new information about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer continues to come to light.

According to a Thursday report in the Wall Street Journal, Cohen not only hired RedFinch Solutions — a small IT firm owned by Liberty University chief information officer John Gauger — to rig online polls in Trump’s favor ahead of his presidential campaign, but also paid Gauger to enlist a female friend to create and run the Twitter account @WomenForCohen.

The purpose of the account, which is still active as of Thursday, was to paint Cohen as a “sex symbol” and “pit bull” by posting tweets that “praised his looks and character, and promoted his appearances and statements boosting Mr. Trump’s Candidacy,” the Journal reports.

“Women who love and support Michael Cohen. Strong, pit bull, sex symbol, no nonsense, business oriented, and ready to make a difference!” reads the bio for the account, which is still available online.

Examples of the types of tweets the fake fan account posted from its creation in May 2016 to the date of its most recent tweet, Dec. 28, 2016, include, “Looking good and representing the next #POTUS We couldn’t be more proud of you @MichaelCohen212,” and, “We are ready for fall air, crisp mornings, & seeing this guy dressed to impress! @MichaelCohen212 you are amazing!”

See a selection of @WomenForCohen’s tweets below.

