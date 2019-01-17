A Professional Bull Rider Died After a Bull He Was Riding Stepped on His Chest

A 25-year-old professional bull rider has died after being stomped by a bull at an event Tuesday.

Mason Lowe, of Exeter, Mo., was injured at the National Western Stock Show in Denver when a bull he had been riding stepped on his chest after he had been thrown off, a witness who was at the event told CBS4.

Lowe was immediately transported to Denver Health and died at the hospital, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) said.

“Our entire rodeo family and every member of the Stock Show community is saddened by the loss of bull rider Mason Lowe,” said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show President and CEO.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

In a tweet, PBR CEO Sean Gleason also paid tribute, writing “We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver.”

Lowe had been a professional bull rider for 7 years and was ranked 20th in the world, according to the PBR.

The National Western Stock Show, which is held for 16 days every January, has been running since 1906, and is described on its website as “the premier livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the nation.” More than 650,000 people attend each year.

Fans wishing to help the Lowe family can donate here.

Contact us at editors@time.com.