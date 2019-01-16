U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Narrowly Survives No-Confidence Vote After Massive Brexit Defeat
Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street ahead of a vote of no confidence in government on Jan. 16, 2019 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:25 PM EST

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has survived a no-confidence vote called after May’s Brexit deal was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers.

The House of Commons expressed confidence in the government by 325 votes to 306, meaning May can remain in office.

Had the government lost, Britain would have faced an election within weeks while preparing to leave the European Union on March 29.

Despite the reprieve, May faces a monumental struggle to find a way out of her country’s Brexit impasse. She has until Monday to come up with a new blueprint for Britain’s EU exit after the deal she reached with the EU went down to a crushing defeat in Parliament on Tuesday.

