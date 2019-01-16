Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

If you want proof that just about everyone is eagerly anticipating the return of Game of Thrones this April, look no further than fellow popular television show with the ability to conjure uncontrallable emotions, This Is Us, which featured a subtle reference to the House of Lannister’s complex family ties in its mid-season premiere.

In the episode, Kevin Pearson goes on a search for his long-lost uncle Nicholas Pearson, finding records for someone of the same name at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Unfortunately, in order to access the files, Kevin has to prove he’s Nicholas’ next of kin, which somehow segues into Kevin trying to use Joffrey and Jaime’s nephew and uncle (although also technically father) relationship as a way to prove that his connection to Nicholas.

“How about nephew? Nephew’s a big deal now. Right? Think of Game of Thrones. Joffrey was next of kin to the super handsome fit, blonde uncle guy,” Kevin says in the episode.

However, the clerk sets the record straight for Kevin in terms of Joffrey being Jaime’s next of kin.

“Jaime was never in line for the throne. Joffrey ascended after his adoptive father Robert Baratheon died.”

Looks like Kevin could use a refresher on Game of Thrones ahead of its eighth and final season this spring; lucky for him, we’ve rounded up all the most essential episodes to review ahead of its premiere, here.

