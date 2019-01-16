A Silicon Valley Landlord Rents Out a $1,500 Studio to a Pair of Cats
Louise, one of David Callisch's two cats, sits on top of a scratching post in the studio apartment behind his home in San Jose, Calif. on Jan. 11, 2019.
Anda Chu—MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:57 PM EST

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Two cats are living large at a $1,500-a-month studio apartment their owner rents for them in Silicon Valley, where a housing shortage has sent rents skyrocketing.

The Mercury News reports the 20-pound (9-kilogram) cats named Tina and Louise moved to the studio in San Jose after their owner moved away to college.

The student’s father, Troy Good, was unable to keep them and asked friend David Callisch to rent him the kitchen-less studio so he could keep his daughter’s beloved cats.

The newspaper reports Good and his cats got a decent deal because an average studio apartment in San Jose rents for $1,951 a month, according to RentCafe.

Callisch says he feels bad wasting valuable living space on animals during a housing shortage, but he wanted to help a friend.

