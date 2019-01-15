Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker Agrees to Testify at Democrat-Led Oversight Hearing

By MARY CLARE JALONICK / AP
4:35 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has agreed to testify before his panel on Feb. 8.

In a letter sent to Whitaker Tuesday, Nadler says he is “happy to have reached an agreement for you to appear” on that date.

It will be one of the first major oversight hearings for the Democratic majority in the House. Nadler criticized Whitaker’s appointment last year because of his statements criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Whitaker is considered a close ally of President Donald Trump, who calls the probe a “witch hunt.”

Trump has nominated former attorney general William Barr for the permanent job, which was vacated by Jeff Sessions last year. A Senate vote to confirm Barr could come as soon as next week.

