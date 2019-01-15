Leading up to her tie with Glenn Close for best actress at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, Lady Gaga found the time to make one special fan’s night.

While walking the red carpet ahead of the awards show, Gaga shared a heartwarming moment with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom’s mother, who Bloom introduced as a “massive fan.”

Footage of the adorable encounter shows Gaga leaning in for a big hug as Bloom’s mom grins with delight. “My mom loves you,” Bloom tells Gaga. “My mother’s a massive fan. She only wanted to meet you.”

Bloom later took to Twitter to thank the Star Is Born lead for her kindness. “This is a video of my mother hugging Lady Gaga,” she captioned the clip. “Thank you for being so incredibly gracious.”

Fans of both stars couldn’t contain their glee over the sweet video. “Your Moms grin at the end of the hug is PRICELESS,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the clip. “She’s the fangirl in all of us.”

See some more reactions below.

