Anne Hathaway has a Golden Globe and an Oscar, but the most compelling testament of her skills as an actor just might be her uncannily spot-on impression of Matthew McConaughey’s insouciant swagger.

During Monday’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor joked about how it was impossible to be around McConaughey while filming their new film Serenity, without picking up some of his mannerisms and his famous drawl. While the phrase, “alright, alright, alright,” has become near synonymous with McConaughey thanks to the cult classic film Dazed and Confused, she posited that that impression was rookie level.

“I think it’s fun when you spend enough time with him, you know how to riff as him,” she joked. Kimmel decided to put this to the test, by having Hathaway “riff” as McConaughey when it came to football.

Hathaway did not disappoint, delivering a McConaughey performance so great that Kimmel cracked that he felt like he was in the back of a “Lincoln town car.”

Watch the full impression below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.