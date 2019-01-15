No One Is More Elated About Meghan Markle Than This Kid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went back to work on Monday with their first joint royal engagement of 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Birkenhead, a town near Liverpool in England. According to Hello, the trip was so the charity-minded couple could visit a local school, as well as a few organizations that support the community, including Birkenhead’s Number 7, a community cafe and grocery store that sells discounted foods to those in need, the youth community gathering space, Hive Wirral Youth Zone, which is close to Harry’s heart, and the women’s empowerment group, Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, where Markle gave a heartfelt speech.

Markle, who told one young fan that she was six months pregnant, held her growing baby bump as she talked with the crowd at the town’s Hamilton Square, where the couple took a few minutes to greet the crowd, including some of the local children. The Duke and Duchess spent time doling out hugs and handshakes to the small, well-behaved crowd. While the British are typically a reserved bunch, one young girl couldn’t hold in her emotion at meeting the pregnant duchess. In a photo shared on Instagram, the girl is completely agog over her royal encounter. It may be the most relatable photo of the royal family ever.

Contact us at editors@time.com.