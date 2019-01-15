White House Names Scaled-Back Delegation to Attend World Economic Forum
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters after giving a classified briefing to members of the House of Representatives on Jan. 10, 2019. The White House announced on Tuesday that Mnuchin will lead a small delegation to represent the White House at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
J Scott Applewhite—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
9:23 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The White House has named the members of a scaled-back delegation that will represent the Trump administration next week at an annual economic conference in Switzerland.

President Donald Trump had planned to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, but canceled his trip because of the partial government shutdown.

The White House said Tuesday that a smaller delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will still attend. Joining Mnuchin are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Dropped from the delegation are the labor, transportation and homeland security secretaries, and the small business administrator.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner — both senior White House advisers — also are no longer attending the forum.

