President Trump Feeds College Football National Champions Fast Food and Twitter Can't Stomach It

The Clemson University football team was invited to the White House Monday, after winning the College Football National Championship. However, President Trump decided to feed the players a very nontraditional White House meal – McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and Domino’s.

The South Carolina team, which defeated the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide team by a score of 44 to 16 on Jan. 7, was offered a candelabra-lit spread of hamburgers, fries and pizzas at the presidential residence.

Trump, who has claimed to be a big fan of fast food himself, told reporters before the event, “We have some very large people that like eating. So I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

The President reportedly paid for the food himself because many of the White House staff are furloughed due to the partial government shutdown, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN in a statement.

Meanwhile, the scene was also a feast for social media users.

Some pointed out that nothing kept the fast food warm as it sat on the tables. While Trump’s critics implied that the junk food was a good metaphor for the President himself.

“This is an incredible self-own for someone who aims to be worth $10 billion,” wrote user Judd Legum.

In a video of the event the players seem to be enjoying the food. One player loudly says that the food is “awesome.”

“I thought it was a joke,” he adds.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.