El Chapo Wanted to Kill IT Expert Who Later Helped FBI, Witness Says
In this courtroom drawing from Feb. 15, 2018, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, left, waves to someone during a court appearance in New York.
Elizabeth Williams—AP
By Associated Press
2:33 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — A former associate of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo says the kingpin wanted a computer tech who betrayed his cartel killed.

Alex Cifuentes made the allegation on Monday at the U.S. trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Cifuentes once lived with Guzman at a mountaintop hideout while they were in the cocaine-trafficking business together.

The witness testified that Guzman told him in 2012 that the tech needed to be tracked down and killed for giving authorities information on Cifuentes’ drug dealer brother. The hit never happened and the tech ended up helping the FBI collect scores of incriminating text messages that are being used in the prosecution.

Lawyers for Guzman say he’s being framed by several cooperators angling for leniency in their own cases.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE