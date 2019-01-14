Police Respond to Active Shooter Report at New Jersey UPS Facility
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
kali9—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:03 AM EST

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police have surrounded the loading dock area of a UPS facility in New Jersey in response to a reported active shooter.

Television images show police cars surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.

In a statement, UPS says it’s working with law enforcement on an active shooter situation at its supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, but did not provide details or identify if any employees were involved.

Schools in the area were put on a modified lockdown.

