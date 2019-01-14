It’s not easy being green, but it might be a little more attainable with the latest release from Nike. The shoe giant announced that it will be dropping a new version of its popular Air Max 1 golf sneakers that are inspired by golf courses themselves — fairly evident by the grass turf-like material that the shoes’ uppers are made of.

According to Sole Collector, the deep green shoe, which features a Zoom Air midsole and a gum rubber outsole perfect for providing traction during a rousing round of golf, also has matching green laces that are inspired by fairways and a white Nike swoosh on either side of the shoe, where one might imagine the ‘rough” of a course to be. The distinctive Nike Air branding normally seen on Air Max 1s is not included in this model.

While the release date hasn’t been finalized yet for these grassy kicks, the retail price is expected to be $140.

See the new Air Max 1 Golf below.

